Limp hair got you down?
Your solution probably includes a curling iron. Sure, the heat may cause some damage. But, who can resist the instantaneous volume and styling that it provides? Not many. If you're having trouble achieving red-carpet worthy curls, it's probably not your hair styling techniques or your hair. The secret to bouncy tresses comes down to your tools.
Enter Hollywood's most sought-after hairstylists, responsible for the likes of Camila Cabello, Naomi Watts, Kandi Burruss and more. Want to know the tools these beauty experts are using? Keep reading!
Anthony Turner
Clients: Gisele Bündchen, Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn
Recommended Curling Iron: Hot Tools Curl Bar
Hot Tools Curl Bar, $99.99
Gabrielle Corney
Clients: Kandi Burruss, Niecy Nash, June Ambrose and Evelyn Lozada
Recommended Curling Iron: Gold 'N Hot Professional Marcel Curling Iron
"I love that you can set the temperature according to the client's hair texture and desired style."
Sarah Potempa
Clients: Lea Michele, Camila Cabello and Emily Blunt
Recommended Curling Iron: Beachwaver Pro
"The Beachwaver is user-friendly and easy to use by just clamping the ends of the hair and pressing the arrow away to rotate. You control the rotation and it curls in both directions to make styling your hair fast and flawless!"
Beachwaver Pro, $199
Laurie Heaps
Clients: Rowan Blanchardand Sari Carpenter
Recommended Curling Iron: DURA CHI 1 1/4" Ceramic Spring Curling Iron
"I love it because it creates shine and smooths frizz, heats up fast and doesn't damage the hair. It works best to create a soft blended curl and undone faux, natural waves."
Tayla Loveday, The Drawing Room
Clients: Naomi Watts, Kym Johnson and Liev Schreiber
Recommended Curling Iron: TIGI PRO Curling Wands
"[TIGI PRO Curling Wands have] two sizes for two completely different looks! The Fat Stick creates larger, soft curls for a more natural look. The Skinny Stick creates a tighter, more defined curls. The Curling Wands both have a unique tapered Ceramic Coated barrel, which creates a smooth finish even on the most unruly hair. They also have 25 adjustable heat settings up to 383 degree to suit all hair types."
Tigi Pro Skinny Curl Stick, $99.99; Tigi Pro Fat Curl Stick, $170
