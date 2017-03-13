The Big Bang Theory spinoff is officially happening: Prepare to meet Young Sheldon. CBS ordered the spinoff straight to series for the 2017-2018 series.

Created by Big Bang Theory's Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the series follows Sheldon Cooper, but at the age of 9, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Yes, at the age of 9. It's Sheldon Cooper after all!

Jon Favreau is directing and executive producing the first episode. Young Sheldon stars Big Little Lies' Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan.