CBS; Getty Images
CBS; Getty Images
The Big Bang Theory spinoff is officially happening: Prepare to meet Young Sheldon. CBS ordered the spinoff straight to series for the 2017-2018 series.
Created by Big Bang Theory's Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the series follows Sheldon Cooper, but at the age of 9, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Yes, at the age of 9. It's Sheldon Cooper after all!
Jon Favreau is directing and executive producing the first episode. Young Sheldon stars Big Little Lies' Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan.
CBS; Getty Images
Perry is taking over the role of Sheldon's mom from her real-life mother, Laurie Metcalf. Metcalf was nominated for an Emmy for her work as Mary Cooper on The Big Bang Theory.
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper, will narrate the series and serve as executive producer alongside Lorre, Molaro and Todd Spiewak.
Young Sheldon comes at an interesting time for The Big Bang Theory and CBS. Now in season 10, the series stars are at the end of their contracts. According to reports, Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg will likely take a paycut to help costars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch get a salary bump. Should the deals come together, it would be for seasons 11 and 12 of the CBS comedy.
"We are very confident that everyone involved wants more Big Bang past year 10 and I know Warner Bros. will make those deals," CBS boss Glenn Geller told reporters at the 2016 TCA Summer Press Tour.
Will you watch Young Sheldon?