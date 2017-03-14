In case Fifty Shades wasn't scandalous enough, let's add phobias to the mix.

We all remember the uproar when English actor Charlie Hunnam was cast in the role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey movie—and then backed out. Jamie Dornan agreed to take on the role after Hunnam's exit.

Up until this point, Hunnam has maintained that he dropped out of making the movie because of a scheduling conflict, but it sounds a little more complicated than that to us.

In a new interview for Elle's March issue, the Sons of Anarchy star spilled the beans on his Fifty Shades casting ordeal. When asked if he'd seen the finished movie, his answer was a resounding no. Why not?