ABC
ABC
The highly anticipated season finale of The Bachelor is airing tonight and fans are dying to know what Nick Viall will do—and if he proposes, what will the ring look like?!
Speaking of which, it seems as though the show's engagement rings have only been getting bigger and more dazzling over the years. The show regularly features rings from jeweler Neil Lane, who personally helps the starry-eyed bachelors select a ring they think reflects their love interest's style—and some contestants have even created custom designs.
Over six seasons rings have ranged from $50,000 to almost $100,000. Check out the show's most extravagant rings to date and then settle in and find out if a new record is set tonight.
Neil Lane
Brad Womack returned to The Bachelor in 2011 and proposed to Emily Maynard in a romantic setting in South Africa with a cushion-cut Neil Lane 3-carat diamond ring. The $50,000 stunner had 263 round cut diamonds and in season 15 broke the record for the most expensive ring ever given on the show at the time.
Neil Lane
Ben Flajnik, the season 16 Bachelor, proposed to the show's resident villain, Courtney Robertson, with a cushion-cut diamond in the season finale.
He chose an $80,000 engagement ring from Neil Lane, beating the record set by Womack by quite a bit. While the extravagant stone was quite noticeable (especially when it was missing from Robertson's finger a few months after the season ended) it still isn't the most expensive to date on the reality series.
Neil Lane
One of the few reality TV couples to stay together, Sean Lowe proposed to his eventual wife Catherine Giudici (now Lowe) on season 17 of The Bachelor. Neil Lane reps reportedly flew to Thailand with a selection of rings for Sean, who chose a vintage-style 3.15 carat cushion cut diamond.
ABC
The infamousJuan Pablo Galavis didn't offer a proposal to Nikki Ferrell in the season 18 finale, even though he had picked out a 3.5 carat cushion cut ring from Neil Lane encrusted with 240 round diamonds. Too bad he kept the giant diamond in the box.
Or perhaps it was for the best.
Neil Lane
The bigger is better trend continued on season 19 when Chris Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff with a Neil Lane ring totaling 4 carats. The design includes a large center stone diamond surrounded by a halo of 20 brilliant cut diamonds.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Last season Ben Higgins proposed to an excited Lauren Bushnell with a custom designed 4.25 art deco masterpiece.
It is reportedly worth almost $100,000 and is the biggest ring to be given on the series to date, according to ABC. It includes sparkling details on all sides and a radiant cut diamond in the center.