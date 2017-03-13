Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took a major step forward in their new relationship over the weekend!
Last week, E! News confirmed that Lopez and the former New York Yankees player are dating, with a source explaining that the romance is "very, very new." And then over the weekend, the new couple decided to take their romance to the Bahamas.
The duo took a private plane from Miami and landed at Marsh Harbour on Friday night. And photos obtained by E! News show the couple cuddling up on a boat.
Want to see the pics?
Take a look at the E! News video above to see photos of Lopez and Rodriguez in the Bahamas and get more details on their budding romance!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.