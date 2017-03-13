We've heard the Real Housewives reunion specials called a lot of things, but this might be the first time the word "bizarre" has been used to describe the always eventful proceedings.
When E! News caught up with Kyle Richards on the red carpet at the Impact Awards Gala just days after she and her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars sat down on the couches with Andy Cohen to dish on all things season seven, she shed some light on the dramatic day, giving us the impression that it wasn't like anything we've ever seen before.
Bravo
"This was the worst torture," she said. "This reunion was—I mean, they're never fun. The worst day of the year, honestly. The night before I have to do yoga, meditate and get a massage just to prepare mentally and try to get eight hours sleep just so I can be on my game. But this one was not only emotional—you know, people crying or screaming or whatever—it was also bizarre. I mean, there was moments that were so bizarre that I was like, 'I don't even know.' Very strange."
Consider us officially intrigued.
"I think people will not be disappointed," Kyle promised.
Before we can get to the reunion, there's still the little matter of the ladies' impending trip to Hong Kong. Ostensibly a mission for Kyle's BFF Lisa Vanderpump to bring a greater awareness to the cruel Yulin dog meat festival, the glamorous trip gets underway in this week's new episode—and the drama surely won't be far behind. Look for a ride aboard a historic junk boat to be the site of an explosive revisiting of the once-dormant conflicts between Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi.
For more from Kyle, including an update on season seven's No. 1 topic of conversation, her sister Kim Richards, be sure to check out the video above.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
