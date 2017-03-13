Before we can get to the reunion, there's still the little matter of the ladies' impending trip to Hong Kong. Ostensibly a mission for Kyle's BFF Lisa Vanderpump to bring a greater awareness to the cruel Yulin dog meat festival, the glamorous trip gets underway in this week's new episode—and the drama surely won't be far behind. Look for a ride aboard a historic junk boat to be the site of an explosive revisiting of the once-dormant conflicts between Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi.

For more from Kyle, including an update on season seven's No. 1 topic of conversation, her sister Kim Richards, be sure to check out the video above.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

