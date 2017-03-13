See Chris Hemsworth's Insane Fitness Routine in Under 60 Seconds

Mortal man was never meant to have the body of a god, but Chris Hemsworth is coming pretty darn close.
The Thor star took to Instagram on Saturday to give followers a glimpse into his mad intense fitness routine. The video features Hemsworth doing a huge array of fitness activities including lifting weights, resistance training and battle ropes.
Hemsworth captioned the video with a plug for his trainer Luke Zocchi, writing "Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer @zocobodypro. For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.com." Zocchi can be seen running on a treadmill alongside Hemsworth during part of the routine.
Of course, Hemsworth is no stranger to the gym, and if his perfect physique doesn't prove this, his Instagram does.
In September 2016, the actor also posted a video of himself and Zocchi practicing boxing with pads. He captioned the video, "Smashing the pads with @zocobodypro , nothing better than physical exertion to clear the mind. Any stress or thoughts from today , tomorrow , yesterday or years from now go out the window and your slammed into the present moment . Get moving everyone ! Healthy body healthy mind #padsdonthitback."
Zocchi has also recently posted about his time training Hemsworth, sharing a photo of himself looking away as Hemsworth lifts weights. The photo, which was posted right around the holidays, is captioned, "Don't turn your back on your friend this Christmas, give them the gift that keeps on giving! The lifestyle guide can now be gifted, teach them how to eat-train-live-well, click on the link in my bio to find out more."
Another photo Zocchi shared recently showed Hemsworth lifting major weights outside as he coached him. In the caption, Zocchi called Chris one of his "new clients" and joked that "he has a long way to go, but I think if he listens to me he could go places."
