See Chris Hemsworth's Insane Fitness Routine in Under 60 Seconds

Mortal man was never meant to have the body of a god, but Chris Hemsworth is coming pretty darn close.

The Thor star took to Instagram on Saturday to give followers a glimpse into his mad intense fitness routine. The video features Hemsworth doing a huge array of fitness activities including lifting weights, resistance training and battle ropes.

Hemsworth captioned the video with a plug for his trainer Luke Zocchi, writing "Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer @zocobodypro. For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.com." Zocchi can be seen running on a treadmill alongside Hemsworth during part of the routine.