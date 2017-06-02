Lake Bell and Scott Campbell Welcome Baby No. 2

Motherhood isn't always what she thought it would be. But, as she once told The Independent, it's made her better person. "My daughter has provided such an amazing exercise in prioritizing what I really care about. You push yourself harder and become more creative because you're forced to funnel your creativity into allocated times. A really successful woman in my industry said to me, 'You better get comfortable with not being able to be perfect at anything.' That haunted me, and then I realized being perfect is a tall order and I've never claimed to be perfect at anything," she admitted. "I'm pretty good at stuff, and I'd like to continue to be pretty good!"

It helps that Scott is a hands-on dad, of course.