It was Christmas in July for Fuller House season two and summer in March for Fuller House season three.

"I've only read the first two episodes, but this whole season is going to be about summer fun," Candace Cameron Bure told E! News' Carissa Culiner at the Kids Choice Awards.

Filming has just started on the third installment of the Full House sequel series. The first two seasons came out within the same calendar year, with season two being shot over the summer and featuring a variety of holidays (hence Christmas in July). Production on the third season was delayed after Jodie Sweetin broke her ankle and tibia after hopping a fence to get a toy her kid had thrown over.