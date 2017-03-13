It was Christmas in July for Fuller House season two and summer in March for Fuller House season three.
"I've only read the first two episodes, but this whole season is going to be about summer fun," Candace Cameron Bure told E! News' Carissa Culiner at the Kids Choice Awards.
Filming has just started on the third installment of the Full House sequel series. The first two seasons came out within the same calendar year, with season two being shot over the summer and featuring a variety of holidays (hence Christmas in July). Production on the third season was delayed after Jodie Sweetin broke her ankle and tibia after hopping a fence to get a toy her kid had thrown over.
"They have to write it in. It's going to be written in," Cameron Bure said.
"There's no hiding that I can't walk," Sweetin said. "And I can only be a houseplant in so many episodes where I'm just stuck somewhere."
Just how it will be written in remains to be seen. Could they just use the real story of how it happened? "Totally," Cameron Bure said. "Poor Jodie."
Sweetin said the injury and not being able to walk on her own has been a "lesson in how to relax a little bit."
"And I'm sucking at it," she said.
No premiere date for Fuller House season three has been announced yet, but the season will be 18 episodes. The Netflix series also stars Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao and Adam Hagenbuch with recurring appearances from Full House veterans John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier.