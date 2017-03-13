Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
It turns out we're not the only ones completely obsessed with the sexy, frothy fun that is HBO's Big Little Lies.
The morning after the limited series' fourth episode aired—which saw Reese Witherspoon's Madeline finally get in on the "sex" part of the "sexy, frothy fun" description with the possible rekindling of an affair with the Avenue Q director, Joseph—Witherspoon herself took to Twitter to share an adorable text from the show's No. 1 fan—her mom, Betty.
"If you missed #BigLittleLies last night ... #SpoilerAlert," Witherspoon tweeted. "#TextsFromMom #BettyKnowsBest." Although, if we're being honest, Betty may know best, not apparently she doesn't know all. She didn't exactly get the name of the show right in her text, which you can see below.
If you missed #BigLittleLies last night ? #SpoilerAlert !! ??? #TextsFromMom #BettyKnowsBest pic.twitter.com/ucgnadTXT3— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 13, 2017
"I saw little lies tonight and I liked it," she texted her daughter, adding a red heart emoji, an adorable "Mom" text signature and a thumbs up emoji.
"Great!!" Reese replied. "Tonight was a good one."
It was Betty's next message that made us want to send her an invitation to our BLL viewing parties for the rest of the season. "Lots of sex yes," she told Reese. LOL!
If Betty enjoyed episode four, something tells us she hasn't seen anything yet. In the next episode, Madeline receives encouraging news from Joseph (Santiago Cabrera), but finds herself concerned by his new, icy demeanor. Meanwhile, Jane (Shailene Woodley) learn Principal Nippal and Ms. Barnes' conclusions about the Ziggy and Amabella drama, while Celese (Nicole Kidman) has a solo session with Dr. Reisman, who tries to get to the bottom of her relationship with Perry (Alexander Skarsgård). Good luck with that one, Doc.
Big Little Lies airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.