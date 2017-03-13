It turns out we're not the only ones completely obsessed with the sexy, frothy fun that is HBO's Big Little Lies.

The morning after the limited series' fourth episode aired—which saw Reese Witherspoon's Madeline finally get in on the "sex" part of the "sexy, frothy fun" description with the possible rekindling of an affair with the Avenue Q director, Joseph—Witherspoon herself took to Twitter to share an adorable text from the show's No. 1 fan—her mom, Betty.

"If you missed #BigLittleLies last night ... #SpoilerAlert," Witherspoon tweeted. "#TextsFromMom #BettyKnowsBest." Although, if we're being honest, Betty may know best, not apparently she doesn't know all. She didn't exactly get the name of the show right in her text, which you can see below.