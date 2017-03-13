James Hewitt is back in the news.
Princess Diana's former lover is making headlines again because he's had to deny once more that he is Prince Harry's real father. Many have alleged that the redheaded royal and Princess Di's old flame share a resemblance, but Hewitt has denied the rumors for years, also noting that he met the late royal when her younger son was already a toddler.
While appearing on Sunday Night, Hewitt was asked matter-of-factly, "Are you Harry's father?"
"No, I'm not," he declared.
"Why does that keep getting repeated?" interviewer Melissa Doyle asked him.
"Sells papers," he retorted. "It's worse for him probably, poor chap."
The TV special also featured interviews from other people involved in Lady Di's life, including former bodyguard Ken Wharfe, who worked for the late royal while she was having an affair with Hewitt.
"It was pretty obvious what was happening," he said of their relationship. "It wasn't for me to moralize on this."
"I didn't really have a view on it openly or inwardly, you know. It was her life, their life," Wharfe continued. "I was there for one specific reason, I would never let her down."
