Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter.

The couple welcomed their second child together on March 3, People confirms. News of the child's birth was first reported over the weekend.

E! New has reached out to Cumberbatch's rep for additional detials.

Cumberbatch and a then-pregnant Hunter tied the knot at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul on the Isle of Wight on Valentine's Day in 2015, as guests including Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Scott looked on. The newlyweds welcomed a baby boy, Christopher "Kit" Carlton, in June.

In October 2016, E! News exclusively revealed Hunter was pregnant with her second child. "Everyone is thrilled," Cumberbatch's rep said at the time. The mom-to-be, an opera and theater director, debuted her bump on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Doctor Strange.