Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter.
The couple welcomed their second child together on March 3, People confirms. News of the child's birth was first reported over the weekend.
E! New has reached out to Cumberbatch's rep for additional detials.
Cumberbatch and a then-pregnant Hunter tied the knot at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul on the Isle of Wight on Valentine's Day in 2015, as guests including Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Scott looked on. The newlyweds welcomed a baby boy, Christopher "Kit" Carlton, in June.
In October 2016, E! News exclusively revealed Hunter was pregnant with her second child. "Everyone is thrilled," Cumberbatch's rep said at the time. The mom-to-be, an opera and theater director, debuted her bump on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Doctor Strange.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"Having a baby—it's massive. And on a very unexpected level," Cumberbatch told Vanity Fair in November. "Suddenly I understood my parents much more profoundly than I ever had before."
Tilda Swinton, who also starred in Doctor Strange, said family life suits Cumberbatch perfectly. "My fondest impression of him is as a new husband besotted by his girl, and a new father enchanted by his boy," the actress gushed. "I think he knows what he wants—and has—a life first and foremost, that his life suits and nourishes him and that it makes the world go round."
Cumberbatch will next appear onscreen in The Current War and Thor: Ragnarok.