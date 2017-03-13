Good morning, New York!

Emily Ratajkowski dared to bare in her newest campaign for DKNY's Spring/Summer 2017 intimates, hosiery and sleepwear campaign. The 25-year-old model stuns in both black and white pieces of lingerie while lounging in bed, but it's the fashion campaign's accompanying video that really makes jaws drop (and cars crash!).

Ratajkowski wakes up in her black lace bra and briefs, grabs her dog's leash and exits her apartment to walk him...wearing nothing but her lingerie. As she makes her way out of the building, Ratajkowski catches the eye of neighbors, who either ogle at her beauty or nod in disapproval. As she makes her way through the Manhattan streets, Ratajkowski causes a couple of car accidents, including a taxi cab!

"Good morning, New York," she says with a tease-like tone.