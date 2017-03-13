Alexis Waters (who you probably know as Shark/Dolphin Girl rather than her real name) seemed confident in one of the ladies' connections with Nick, based on what she witnessed. "I think that him and Vanessa have a lot of good chemistry," she said.

As for Danielle Maltby, she was also Team Vanessa (which makes sense, given that they are BFFs). "I think V is," she said when we asked who is the best match for Nick. "She's my girl."

But were the other ladies in the house all betting on Vanessa as well? Corinne was pretty fair and balanced, telling us, "Whoever he ends up with, I'm not worried about him."

To hear more from the ladies on The Bachelor finale, watch our interviews with them above.