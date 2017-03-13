Who will get Nick Viall's final rose?
Nick's fourth attempt at love within The Bachelor franchise comes to an end tonight, as he chooses between Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi in the season 21 finale. And everyone, we mean everyone, has an opinion on who the 36-year-old, who is heading to Dancing With the Stars once he's done handing our roses, has an opinion on who he should propose to. But E! News was able get predictions from some pretty solid sources.
We asked some of the ladies from Nick's season, who spent quality time with both Raven and Vanessa, to weigh in on who they think is the best match for him.
ABC/Mitch Haaseth
Alexis Waters (who you probably know as Shark/Dolphin Girl rather than her real name) seemed confident in one of the ladies' connections with Nick, based on what she witnessed. "I think that him and Vanessa have a lot of good chemistry," she said.
As for Danielle Maltby, she was also Team Vanessa (which makes sense, given that they are BFFs). "I think V is," she said when we asked who is the best match for Nick. "She's my girl."
But were the other ladies in the house all betting on Vanessa as well? Corinne was pretty fair and balanced, telling us, "Whoever he ends up with, I'm not worried about him."
To hear more from the ladies on The Bachelor finale, watch our interviews with them above.
The Bachelor finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.