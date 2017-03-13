This Is Us is getting ready to kill you. OK, maybe it's not that dramatic, but NBC's heart-wrenching drama is wrapping up its first season on Tuesday, March 14 and you expect tears. Tears and "pain," Mandy Moore and her Tangled: The Series costar Zachary Levi teased.

"Pain, grief," Moore told Kristin Dos Santos when asked for some words to describe the feelings viewers will be left with. "I think the show is ultimately hopeful, and I feel like it leaves on that note as well, in the finale."