This Is Us is getting ready to kill you. OK, maybe it's not that dramatic, but NBC's heart-wrenching drama is wrapping up its first season on Tuesday, March 14 and you expect tears. Tears and "pain," Mandy Moore and her Tangled: The Series costar Zachary Levi teased.
"Pain, grief," Moore told Kristin Dos Santos when asked for some words to describe the feelings viewers will be left with. "I think the show is ultimately hopeful, and I feel like it leaves on that note as well, in the finale."
The finale, "Moonshadow," will be a heavy Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) episode. The penultimate episode ended with Jack getting into a car, drunk, on his way to go make amends with Rebecca who had just gone on tour. In the present, Kate (Chrissy Metz) revealed to Toby (Chris Sullivan) that she was responsible for her father's death as a teenager, leaving many people to believe it was Kate urging Jack to go see Rebecca that resulted in his death. But we may not see how he dies in the season one finale. As Moore pointed out to E! News, it's such a "monumental event for the family" and the show has already been renewed for seasons two and three…
However, this is one thing Moore can clear up: a fan theory on Jack's death. No, Rebecca didn't collude with Miguel (Jon Huertas) to kill Jack so the two can be together in the present.
"Oh my god," she said. "No way. People are bananas. That is crazy."
This is Us' season one finale airs Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)