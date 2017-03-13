Gillian Anderson has decided now is the time to make her private mental health challenges known to the benefit of fellow women.

"There were times when it was really bad," the X-Files star recalled in an interview with The Guardian. "There have been times in my life where I haven't wanted to leave the house."

While the 48-year-old kept mostly mum about the details of her personal struggles, the actress has recently co-written We: A Manifesto For Women Everywhere, a manual filled with advice she would have given her younger, less confident self.