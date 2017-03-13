Nicki Minaj Channels Kim Kardashian in Pink Latex

Getty Images / Instagram
Nicki Minaj took a page out of Kim Kardashian's book Sunday.
While in Paris over the weekend, the "Bang Bang" rapper surprised concertgoers by appearing onstage during Drake's concert. Drake and Nicki performed "Truffle Butter," "No Frauds" and "Moment 4 Life" together, and after the concert ended the musicians hung out and posed for photos. Nicki shared the fun moments on Instagram, where fans could get a closer look at her risqué ensemble.
Minaj donned a pink latex bodysuit that not only put her curves on display but also made us think back to Kim's famous pink latex dress. Both outfits featured plunging necklines in addition to being nearly the same shade as pink, so we can't help but wonder if Minaj received some inspiration prior to selecting her outfit.
Kim wore a similar skintight dress to the U.S. launch party of Hype Energy Drink in Nashville while she was pregnant with Saint West. The curve-hugging look was just the latest in Kim's then-passion for latex, the majority of looks having been designed by Atsuko Kudo. Despite using the red carpet to show off the impressive number, Kim also used it to flaunt her greatest accessory: her baby bump.
For Minaj, however, the dress is merely the cherry on top of the sundae, as she is fresh off her hit diss track aimed at Remy Ma, "No Frauds," with Drake and Lil Wayne. Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande both shared videos singing along to the track on social media, and in return for the support Minaj publicly thanked them.
"#SelenaGomez #JheneAiko #Tinashe #ArianaGrande what's funny about this, is that all 4 of them look so sweet & innocent to me but they're all low key savages I guess Lol," Nicki shared on Instagram Friday afternoon. "Didn't expect this but love u girls so much for reppin."