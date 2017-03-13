Luke Evans Sings With "Adele" in the Shower

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is known for making dreams come true, and Evans was hoping that would be the case Monday. "Is this where Adele comes out behind me?" he asked, to which DeGeneres replied, "If only!" Because, as Evans explained, "I know what happens on this show."

"It's a shame you know what happens," DeGeneres added, "'cause she's not here."

Instead, DeGeneres gave Evans a shower curtain that featured a photo of Adele in concert on one side and a shirtless cutout for the actor to stick his head through on the other side. "His physique is way better than mine," Evans joked before singing a bit of "When We Were Young."