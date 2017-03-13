What's a girl to do when not one, not two, but three of her jilted former lovers she's conned out of their life savings show up unannounced at the birthday party she's being thrown by her current mark? That's the dilemma facing Maddie (Inbar Lavi) in this week's episode of Imposters.

After surprising her in the final moments of last week's episode, the conned are quickly embracing the con-artist lifestyle as Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendon) pop up at Patrick's (Stephen Bishop) party for Maddie, infiltrating her new life as Saffron in ways she can't quite seem to believe. Honestly, if you thought her shock last week was as hilarious and awesome as we did, you need to check out the exclusive clip below.