EXCLUSIVE!

Imposters Invites You to One of the Most Awkward Birthday Parties We've Ever Seen

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Christina Milian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ciara, Russell Wilson, 2017 Oscars, Elton John After Party

Pregnant Ciara Breaks Her Silence After Car Accident

The Vampire Diaries, The Vampire Diaries season 1

Did the Epic TV Love Triangle Die With The Vampire Diaries?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Imposters, Season 1

Bravo

What's a girl to do when not one, not two, but three of her jilted former lovers she's conned out of their life savings show up unannounced at the birthday party she's being thrown by her current mark? That's the dilemma facing Maddie (Inbar Lavi) in this week's episode of Imposters

After surprising her in the final moments of last week's episode, the conned are quickly embracing the con-artist lifestyle as Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendon) pop up at Patrick's (Stephen Bishop) party for Maddie, infiltrating her new life as Saffron in ways she can't quite seem to believe. Honestly, if you thought her shock last week was as hilarious and awesome as we did, you need to check out the exclusive clip below.

Photos

20 TV Events to Get Excited About in 2017

That said, the bumblers better make sure they're not biting off more than they can chew as they attempt to throw Maddie's world into a tailspin because girl's got backup. Namely in the form of Max (Brian Benben), who we last saw selling out Sally (Katherine LaNasa) to the terrifying Lenny Cohen (Uma Thurman) after the whole Gary Heller fiasco. Something tells us that when they learn just how life-and-death scary Maddie's con world can be, they won't be so keen on continuing with their little charade.

Imposters airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Imposters , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again