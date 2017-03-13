MTV Revamps Annual Award Show to Become MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards

Courtesy of MTV

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes

MTV isn't just celebrating the best of the best when it comes to movies anymore—it's tackling television! The network announced Monday that the 2017 MTV Movie Awards will also include TV categories and is officially renamed (drumroll, please...) the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The star-studded ceremony, which in the past has seen appearances from the likes Gigi HadidZac EfronRyan Reynolds and more, will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in beautiful Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, 2017. 

And while a host, nominations, presenters and performers will be announced at a later date, we expect big things from the people who brought co-emcees Kevin Hart and Dwayne Jonhson under one roof last year. 

Additionally, MTV will host its first-ever Movie and Television Festival in the hours leading up to the big show. Per a press release obtained by E! News, pop culture fanatics will be treated to live musical acts, special guests and delicious food in the area right outside the Shrine Auditorium. 

To put it this way, picture it as a daylong party to precede what is sure to be a showstopping red carpet and even more unforgettable award ceremony.  

Which stars do you hope to see step out in style for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards? Sound off in the comments!

