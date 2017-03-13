MTV Revamps Annual Award Show to Become MTV Movie & TV Awards

And while a host, nominations, presenters and performers will be announced at a later date, we expect big things from the people who brought co-emcees Kevin Hart and Dwayne Jonhson under one roof last year.

Additionally, MTV will host its first-ever Movie and Television Festival in the hours leading up to the big show. Per a press release obtained by E! News, pop culture fanatics will be treated to live musical acts, special guests and delicious food in the area right outside the Shrine Auditorium.

To put it this way, picture it as a daylong party to precede what is sure to be a showstopping red carpet and even more unforgettable award ceremony.