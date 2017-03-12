One of Christina Grimmie's many passions was celebrated on Sunday, marking her first birthday since the singer was tragically shot and killed last June.

The Voice contestant's family released a brand new music video to "Invisible," the lead single from Grimmie's posthumous album, just two days before what would have been her 23rd birthday. The visual features Christina as an animated super hero, an obvious nod to her love for video games and YouTube channel name, "zeldaxlove64."

"We created this video as a special tribute to honor that love and her desire to always bring light and love into the heart of others," a message posted alongside the video read.

Christina's brother Marcus Grimmie shared multiple heartwarming messages to the late performer on Instagram, including a screengrab from the video he captioned, "I know you would love this sis."