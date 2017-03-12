Ed Sheeran Set to Guest Star on Game of Thrones Season 7

Ed Sheeranis heading to Game of Thrones.

According to multiple outlets, GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced during a panel at the South by Southwest Festival on Sunday afternoon that the British pop star is set to make a guest appearance on season 7 of the critically-acclaimed HBO show.

Speaking onstage in Austin, Tex. alongside co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Benioff shared, "For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it."

No word yet on any details surrounding Sheeran's character or storyline, but we expect something totally epic for Game of Thrones' second to last season.