Ciara, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, was involved in a car accident Friday. A driver in a Volvo had T-boned the passenger side of her Mercedes SUV while the singer tried to make a left turn. Ciara and the other driver appeared to be unhurt. The star later tweeted, "Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid."
On Saturday, Ciara was all smiles as she stepped out in Hollywood with a cup of soft-serve ice cream or yogurt in her hand and husband Russell Wilson by her side.
And Ciara had another special occasion to celebrate.
"Today Marks 1 Of The Best Days Of My Life. 3.11.16 #EngagementDay," she wrote on Instagram.
Russell posted on his page a photo of him proposing to Ciara during their trip to the Seychelles.
"At 7:33 PM on 3.11.16 my prayer to Jesus came true," he wrote. "You said 'Yes! Of Course!' in the most beautiful place in the world, Seychelles. I will never forget how close God was, is, and forever will be in every moment. Today & Everyday will be our day. I Love You My Queen."
Ciara and Russell wed in a castle in England four months later and announced her pregnancy the following October.
She is expecting their first child together and her second overall. Ciara is a mother to a 2 and 1/2-year-old son, Future Zahir.