Nap lover and The Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios knows the struggle is real when it comes to transitioning to life after Daylight Savings Time.
The "villain" of the 21st season of The Bachelor, who was eliminated from the dating show two weeks ago, appears in a PSA for National Napping Day, available exclusively at E! News.
"We all get up early and go to work as productive adults," Olympios says. "We make phone calls, send emails and attend meetings. Then it creeps into late afternoon and the struggle is real!"
In her heartfelt attempt to help society, Olympios also mentions her onscreen rival, Taylor Nolan, although not by name.
"Today, if you're tired from Daylight Savings, or just from being your fabulous self, just think, WWCD—What Would Corinne Do?"
Watch the video above to find out.
On The Bachelor, Olympios showcased her love of naps and drew anger from the other contestants when she napped through a rose ceremony while she was safe from elimination.
While she told the other contestants she was "sorry" and "didn't mean to offend anyone," she later said in her solo interview, "Oh my God! Sorry guys. I napped! Michael Jordan took naps! Abraham Lincoln took naps!"
"I was actually very upset, and I actually had an anxiety attack," Olympios later said on the reunion episode The Bachelor: Women Tell All. "I was hyperventilating, and I was very, very upset, and I was not in any way ready to go down and stand in a rose ceremony. Like, I was not able to do so."
Olympios was known on the show for her assertiveness in trying to nab star Nick Viall and her outspoken nature. Earlier in the season, she famously uttered the phrase, "My heart is gold but my vagine is platinum."
"I don't know! I have no idea what I was thinking," Corinne told E! News' Erin Lim. "It kind of just came out, I don't know what happened there."
She also said she does not see herself as a villain.
"Villains are evil to people," she said. "I never did anything personally to anyone or vicious to anyone. I was never vicious or spoke bad about anyone."
The Bachelor season 21 finale, which features finalists Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates, airs Monday on ABC at 8 p.m.