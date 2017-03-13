Nap lover and The Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios knows the struggle is real when it comes to transitioning to life after Daylight Savings Time.

The "villain" of the 21st season of The Bachelor, who was eliminated from the dating show two weeks ago, appears in a PSA for National Napping Day, available exclusively at E! News.

"We all get up early and go to work as productive adults," Olympios says. "We make phone calls, send emails and attend meetings. Then it creeps into late afternoon and the struggle is real!"

In her heartfelt attempt to help society, Olympios also mentions her onscreen rival, Taylor Nolan, although not by name.

"Today, if you're tired from Daylight Savings, or just from being your fabulous self, just think, WWCD—What Would Corinne Do?"

Watch the video above to find out.