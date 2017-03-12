"Harvey was running a chain of retail stores and Jon had just finished filming a pilot for a reality show on MTV called The Real World," Kim said. "Harvey had serious doubts that a reality show would be successful but thought Jon was cute so decided to give it a shot anyway. Since that initial meeting, Jon has gone on to produce some of the most successful reality shows in history, including Project Runway, Road Rules, Bad Girls Club, Born this Way and my personal fave: Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Season thirteen, tomorrow night, don't miss it."

"But the project that brings them their most pride and joy is their son Dyllan, who was born 18 years ago," Kim continued. "At the time, there were very few resources for LGBT parents and their families, so Harvey threw himself into creating those resources, supporting existing organizations like the Family Equality Council and creating new opportunities like one of the first ever stay-at-home gay dads' groups."

Kim said that an award has been created in the couple's honor—the Murray Reese Family Impact Award.

"Tonight I was so honored to give the family impact award to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray of Bunim/Murray Productions," she wrote on Snapchat.