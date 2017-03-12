Criss Angel fans agree: That man is a badass.

The 49-year-old illusionist was rushed to a hospital Friday after he lost consciousness during his Mindfreak Live! show in Las Vegas while performing a stunt in which he escapes from a straitjacket while hanging upside down. He checked out of the medical center after several hours and returned to the stage Saturday night and performed the very same stunt, with no problems.

"Magician @CrissAngel returned to stage tonight in #LasVegas, and successfully did his straight jacket escape," local NBC reporter Craig Fiegener tweeted.

"@CrissAngel played sold out show tonight & 10 minutes in, proves he is a bad mofo," wrote Greg Garrison. "Awesome return Criss!"