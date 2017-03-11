Snapchat
Snapchat
Blac Chyna is ready for an unforgettable mother-son evening out.
The Rob & Chyna star headed to the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards this weekend with a very special guest by her side.
As it turns out, the reality star brought along her son King Cairo for a slime-filled afternoon.
Outside University of Southern California's Galen Center, the pair walked the red carpet with mom posing in ripped denim jeans and a white button-down. As for King, he went for the same look with bright red shoes.
Once inside the venue, the family unit took to Snapchat and shared just how excited they were for Nickelodeon's annual award show.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
"You got slimed," Chyna shared with her son when using a Snapchat filter. "I got slimed."
As for King, he was pretty focused eating his apple before watching the show begin.
Today's family-friendly event comes after E! News learned that Chyna and Rob Kardashian are trying to make their relationship work.
Although they called it quits on their romance a few weeks ago, a source tells E! News that they're "working on staying together and focusing on Dream Kardashian. "
Our insider added that tensions have quelled and there is "a lot less drama right now."
The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Rob & Chyna returns for season 2 in 2017, only on E!