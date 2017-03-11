Blac Chyna is ready for an unforgettable mother-son evening out.

The Rob & Chyna star headed to the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards this weekend with a very special guest by her side.

As it turns out, the reality star brought along her son King Cairo for a slime-filled afternoon.

Outside University of Southern California's Galen Center, the pair walked the red carpet with mom posing in ripped denim jeans and a white button-down. As for King, he went for the same look but with bright red shoes.

Once inside the venue, the family unit took to Snapchat and shared just how excited they were for Nickelodeon's annual award show.