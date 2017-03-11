Little Mix absolutely deserves a shout out for their Saturday night performance.

During tonight's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage to perform a medley of their hits. The girl group began singing their hit track "Touch" followed by "Shout Out to My Ex."

Both songs are featured on the band's latest album titled Glory Days available now.

While belting out their voices, the camera couldn't help but pan over to Gwen Stefani and her kids who appeared to have enjoyed the performance.

Tonight's gig also come after Little Mix received their first-ever Kids' Choice Award win for Favorite Global Music Star category.