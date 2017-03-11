Camila Cabello is ready for her close-up.
In her first award show performance without Fifth Harmony, the singer took to the stage at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards for a crowd-pleasing rendition of "Bad Things" with Machine Gun Kelly.
After being introduced by Dance Moms fan-favorite Maddie Ziegler, the musical duo appeared in matching white outfits as they sang their hearts out.
In fact, Candace Cameron Bure, JoJo Siwa and more stars couldn't help but get on their feet while inside University of Southern California's Galen Center.
5H members Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani Kordei are expected to also make an appearance during tonight's show.
While Camila recently announced that she would be leaving Fifth Harmony to focus on her solo career, it hasn't stopped all the ladies from focusing on their work.
Just this past week, the official music video for "Hey Ma" featuring Camila, Pitbull and J Balvin was released.
Normani continues preparing for her debut on Dancing With the Stars with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
And most recently during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Normani and the remaining members of Fifth Harmony assured fans that new music is on the way.
"Y'all have been working so hard and we have been working just as hard," Dinah shared after the group won in the Best Fan Army category. "We are sure to make you all so proud. Y'all stay tuned for new music."