Three cheers for the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards!
It's time for the youngest set of pop culture fanatics to shine, and we have host John Cena and Nickelodeon to thank for one exciting night ahead. After a showstopping orange carpet, and witnessing the first slime surprise on TK, it's time to break down all the behind the scenes action from USC's Galen Center.
E! News is your exclusive source for every must-know celeb interaction, front row dance party and incognito slime dunks that the cameras can't catch. So what are you waiting for?! Read on for everything you haven't seen on TV from the 30 Annual Kids' Choice Awards:
Chris Polk/KCA2017/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
And the Winner Is...: Just before the entire cast of Fuller House took the stage to accept the award for Favorite TV Show – Family Show, John Stamos sat on the very edge of his seat as if he knew the Netflix revival would go home a lucky winner. Looks like John played his cards right!
Star in the Making: As Gwen Stefani and her three sons (who watched Little Mix's performance oh-so intently) left the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, one of the pop star's little ones waved goodbye to all the fans screaming for the fab foursome. Too cute!
Brotherly Love: And speaking of Gwen's boys, as their proud mama was deep in conversation with John Stamos, 10-year-old Kingston made sure his little brother Zuma was safe while standing on a chair trying to catch a flying T-shirt.
Chris Polk/KCA2017/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Picture Perfect: As soon as Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe arrived, photographers dashed over to the mother-daughter duo to snap a few photos. Like a true A-lister, Mariah put on her sunglasses and struck a glam pose.
Family Affair: Ever the amicable exes, Heidi Klum and Sealarrived with their four kids to catch all the action live at the KCAs. The couple's little ones were overjoyed to be there, stopping to point excitedly at every twist and turn.
Fuller Fandom: During Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly's performance, Candace Cameron Bure, sitting in the second row next to her Fuller House cast, was spotted in full fan girl mode. The actress swayed back and forth to their hit track and even recorded the performance on her phone.
Chris Polk/KCA2017/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Pre-Show Pump Up: As John Cena rocked his introduction, people with T-shirt guns began catapulting swag into the crowd. As expected, the kids in attendance went absolutely nuts!
Twinning: We saw their matching outfits on the red carpet, but the cuteness continued when Blac Chynaand her son King Cairo settled into the third row. The toddler stood up on the chair and had his arm around Chyna, and during a commercial break, a security guard escorted the duo out of the venue.
(This story was originally published on Saturday, March 11 at 5:56 p.m.)
Check back throughout the show for even more VIP details!