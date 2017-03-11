John Cena is no stranger to the stage or the green slime, so get ready to watch him "act a fool" and have a blast doing it while hosting the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards.
The WWE star had previously hosted the 2016 ESPYs as well as the 2016 Teen Choice Awards and had made appearances at past Kids' Choice Awards in the U.S. and abroad.
"I've had a lot of experience with slime," Cena told E! News' Sibley Scoles exclusively. "Not only am I a seasoned veteran to the Kids' Choice Awards here, I've been to the U.K. Kids' Choice Awards, I've been to the Australian Kids' Choice Awards, so I kinda know the lay of the land. You show up to this thing, you go home green. That's just the way it is. That's just the way it works."
He also talked about how he prepares mentally to go out onstage, whether it's at an award show or at a wrestling event.
"Mental preparation is, 'Okay, tonight, I'm gonna have fun and most likely act a fool,'" he said. "That's my mental prep. That's my pep talk."
"I just say to myself, 'You wanted to do this, this is something you signed up for...I wanna do this, I love to do it and it should be fun,'" he added. "Whenever I'm in WWE...I Just tap everyone on the shoulder [and say], 'This is supposed to fun. Let's go!'"
Cena's girlfriend and fellow WWE star Nikki Bella, will join him at the ceremony. Watch the video above to find out what he anticipates she'll do backstage and how they will celebrate after the show is over.
The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.