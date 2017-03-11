John Cena is no stranger to the stage or the green slime, so get ready to watch him "act a fool" and have a blast doing it while hosting the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards.

The WWE star had previously hosted the 2016 ESPYs as well as the 2016 Teen Choice Awards and had made appearances at past Kids' Choice Awards in the U.S. and abroad.

"I've had a lot of experience with slime," Cena told E! News' Sibley Scoles exclusively. "Not only am I a seasoned veteran to the Kids' Choice Awards here, I've been to the U.K. Kids' Choice Awards, I've been to the Australian Kids' Choice Awards, so I kinda know the lay of the land. You show up to this thing, you go home green. That's just the way it is. That's just the way it works."