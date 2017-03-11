Amal Clooney Wraps Up UN Visit With Nadia Murad, a Victim of ISIS

"But months have passed, deadlines set by the UK have come and gone, and the Iraqi government has declined to send the letter," she said at the U.N.. "So there has been no vote, no resolution, no investigation."

"My words, tears and my testimony have not made you act. I wonder whether there is any point in continuing my campaign at all," Nadia said. "I cannot understand what is taking so long. I cannot understand why you are letting ISIS get away with it, or what more you need to hear before you will act. So today I ask the Iraqi government and the UN to establish an investigation and give all victims of ISIS the justice they deserve."

Amal said the U.N. could act without Iraq's content and could refer the case to the International Criminal Court, for which she has long advocated.

"But none of this has happened yet. Instead, mass graves in Iraq still lie unprotected and un-exhumed," she said.

Amal told Reuters, "Nadia knows where her mother is buried. There are mass graves whose locations are known and for all of this time, they're just laying there unprotected and evidence is being damaged."