Criss Angel's Mindfreak Live show in Las Vegas was cut short Friday after the illusionist appeared to lose consciousness in the middle of a dangerous stunt, reports and witnesses say.

Reps for the 49-year-old star and the Luxor hotel, where the show takes place, have not commented.

Witnesses said on social media that he had been performing a stunt in which he escapes from a straitjacket while hanging upside down. TMZ reported Angel passed out and was rushed to the ER, then left the medical center later that night.

"10 mins into the show, Criss Angel was doing his upside down straitjacket stunt and was almost out after spinning for 2 mins and then they let him down," Peter Sehl wrote on Facebook. "He stopped moving, curtain down. Break for 15 mins. Now show cancelled. Hope he is ok!! Didn't appreciated peoples comments as they were leaving."