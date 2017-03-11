Did Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth get married? Her dad Billy Ray Cyrus hints that that would be a big no.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and star of the CMT series Still the King had drawn speculation that his daughter and the actor had secretly wed after he posted on Instagram a photo of a video camcorder showing a smiling Miley wearing a boho-style lace white top or dress. She seems to be holding the device herself, as what appears to be the top part of her face is reflected on the screen.

"I'm so happy...you are happy @mileycyrus," Billy Ray wrote.

Following a slew of comments from fans speculating Miley had gotten married, Billy Ray posted the same photo Saturday, writing, "Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy."