Billy Ray Cyrus Says "Don't Jump the Gun" After Fans Speculate Miley Cyrus Got Married

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ciara, Russell Wilson, 2017 Oscars, Elton John After Party

Pregnant Ciara Breaks Her Silence After Car Accident

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Gets Her Yoga on Back in Toronto After Wedding Date With Prince Harry in Jamaica

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Did Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth get married? Her dad Billy Ray Cyrus hints that that would be a big no.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and star of the CMT series Still the King had drawn speculation that his daughter and the actor had secretly wed after he posted on Instagram a photo of a video camcorder showing a smiling Miley wearing a boho-style lace white top or dress. She seems to be holding the device herself, as what appears to be the top part of her face is reflected on the screen.

"I'm so happy...you are happy @mileycyrus," Billy Ray wrote.

Following a slew of comments from fans speculating Miley had gotten married, Billy Ray posted the same photo Saturday, writing, "Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy."

Photos

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: Romance in Pictures

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Ray Cyrus

Getty Images

Miley and Liam have not commented.

The two got engaged in 2012 and  broke up a year later. In 2015, it was revealed that they rekindled their romance and got re-engaged.

In 2016, Billy Ray told E! News that the "main thing" is that Miley and Liam are "so happy."

"Miley and I, we always had this slogan—'If you ain't happy, it ain't working,'" he said. "Just seeing these—I still call 'em kids—these two kids happy, that's all that matters."

He also said he was ready to perform any wedding duties they'd like.

"If any of my kids decide that they're gonna have a wedding of any kind, whatever role they want me to play, I'll be there, you know what I mean?" he said. "They want me to be the butler—that's fine. Whatever they choose. I might make a good preacher." 

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth , Engagements , Couples , Top Stories , Rumors
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again