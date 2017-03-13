For years, short shorts-wearing '80s fitness icon Richard Simmons became known for his "Sweatin' to the Oldies" aerobics videos videos and high-energy personality and positivity. He made appearances on The Late Show With David Letterman and other shows. Then more than two years ago, he seemed to disappear from the public eye.

The 68-year-old's absence has sparked concern over the well-being. In 2016, following a New York Daily News article that suggested Simmons was in ill health and controlled by his housekeeper, the fitness guru said in a phone interview on the Today show that he suffered from knee problems and that it was his decision to withdraw from public life, adding that he wanted to "be a little bit of a loner for a little while." He also said his housekeeper had worked for him for 30 years and that they were almost like a "married couple."

Los Angeles police recently conducted a welfare check at Simmons' home and said he is "perfectly fine and happy."