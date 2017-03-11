TheImageDirect.com
After some fun in the sun with boyfriend Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is back in freezing Toronto.
The 35-year-old American actress was spotted out and about in the Canadian city Saturday while bundled up in an olive green fur-lined parka, black leggings and black knee-high boots and holding a yoga mat. Meghan, a longtime yoga fan and the daughter of a yoga instructor mother, lives in Toronto, where her show Suits is filmed. The show wrapped production on its sixth season in November.
Last week, Meghan vacationed with Harry, 32, in sunny Jamaica, where they attended his best friend Tom Inskip's wedding to Lara Hughes-Young, which gave the actress a chance to get to know her boyfriend's inner circle just a bit better.
Harry is back home too. As a patron of the Rugby Football Union, he is set to attend the RBS Six Nations England vs. Scotland match at Twickenham Stadium in England Saturday.
On Thursday, he carried out a Bible reading at the Service of Dedication ceremony at London's Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial, which is dedicated to military and civilian personnel who have served there in the last 25 years, as well as their families and the charities that support them. Harry is a former British Army Apache helicopter pilot who served two tours in Afghanistan. His brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also attended the event.
Kensington Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan's relationship last November. The two have spent time together in various places around the world, including Toronto, the prince's native London and Norway, where they enjoyed whale-watching in the town of Tromso and spent the night under the Aurora Borealis.