Calvin Harris has some deep love for Ed Sheeran.

On Friday afternoon, the world-famous musician learned the news that his friend had accomplished a new music record. And while that record was previously held by Calvin himself, that wouldn't stop the record producer from sending a special congratulations.

"Ed Sheeran just beat my UK record top 10s from 1 album in ONE WEEK," he shared with his Twitter followers. "Congrats Ed but also f--k you I love you but also f--k you ❤@edsheeran."

The hilarious (and innocent) tweet comes after nine of Ed's songs from the album ÷ (Divide) made the Top 10 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.