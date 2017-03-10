Calvin Harris has some deep love for Ed Sheeran.
On Friday afternoon, the world-famous musician learned the news that his friend had accomplished a new music record. And while that record was previously held by Calvin himself, that wouldn't stop the record producer from sending a special congratulations.
"Ed Sheeran just beat my UK record top 10s from 1 album in ONE WEEK," he shared with his Twitter followers. "Congrats Ed but also f--k you I love you but also f--k you ❤@edsheeran."
The hilarious (and innocent) tweet comes after nine of Ed's songs from the album ÷ (Divide) made the Top 10 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.
Ed Sheeran just beat my UK record top 10s from 1 album in ONE WEEK congrats Ed but also fuck you I love you but also fuck you ??@edsheeran— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) March 11, 2017
Calvin's third album titled 18 Months previously held the title with hits including "Feel So Close," "We Found Love" and "I Need Your Love."
It's been a big month for Ed who recently celebrated his newest songs with a performance on the Honda Stage at his iHeartRadio Album Release Party in New York City.
In addition to climbing the charts, the singer recently announced a North American tour that will kick off on June 29 and conclude October 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Concerts tickets will go on sale St. Patrick's Day.
"I'm spending four months in America," Ed shared on the Today show. "It's the most time I've spent in any continent at all. We're going to put this tour on sale and see how it goes, and then maybe come back next year for some more."
"It's all about the crowd and whether the crowd gets onboard with it," he explained. "If someone connects with you, it doesn't matter how far away you are, if you can get them connected with a song."