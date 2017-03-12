Things really got going on tonight's Big Little Lies, and we learned a lot about the moms, dads, and even the mayor of Monterey as we get closer and closer to the fateful trivia night.

In particular, we started to see a lot of people's true colors. Some of those colors are a little wonky, and others are a lot brighter than we might have previously thought. Everybody's still a mess and we still don't know what goes down on trivia night, but "Push Comes to Shove" was possibly the most revealing episode yet.

Here's what we learned:

1. Ed (Adam Scott) is into cosplay. He doesn't just like dressing up as Elvis for the Elvis/Audrey Hepburn trivia night. He likes costumes all the time, even in the bedroom. Basically, he's Parks and Rec's Ben Wyatt, but Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) is not quite as into it as Leslie Knope was.