Raise your hand if you're not OK.

If your name is Stefan Salvatore, your hand is so un-raised that it's practically underground because it was poor human Stefan (Paul Wesley) who didn't quite make it to a happy ending (at least in this life) in tonight's Vampire Diaries series finale. True to Stefan's entire journey on this show, he sacrificed himself to save his brother, and to kill Katherine, and to save everyone, and to make us cry some seriously heavy tears.

Much of tonight's finale had to be spent dealing with the rest of this season's plot instead of the goodbye. Vicki (Kayla Ewell) was still ringing the bell, threatening to rain hellfire on all of Mystic Falls, but Bonnie (Kat Graham) realized she could use the bell's energy (and help from every Bennett witch ever) to send the hellfire right back to hell and kill Katherine (Nina Dobrev) with it.

Someone had to make sure Katherine actually did make it back to hell, and at first, Damon claimed the task and tried to compel Stefan to walk away. Stefan, of course, had been drinking vervain, and snuck back to give Damon his blood. He pushed him aside, stabbed Katherine, and let the fire consume both of them.