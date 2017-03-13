How to Nap Like a Celeb

Naptime is appropriate, always. No matter your age. (Case in point: That adorable IG photo of Kim Kardashian andNorth West.)
So it's only fitting on National Napping Day (yes, it's a real holiday) we pay tribute to the snooze fest-worthy must-haves of your favorite celebs.
Why? Well, for starters, sleep is vital for your well-being as it plays a huge role in your general health, overall mood, and external appearance. So when stars aren't jet setting across the country, partying at late-night hot spots or following rigorous fitness schedules to prepare for that superhero role they just landed, they're making sure to prioritize sleep. And using the below products to do so.
Kate Hudson's a firm believer in the whole look good, sleep good philosophy (made extremely clear by her adorable matching Stella McCartney set). Follow her lead and broaden your sleepwear wardrobe! The more they match, the better.
Your bed is, of course, the foundation to a good night's sleep, so take after Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and get yourself something personalized! After all, what's more inviting than your pillow literally calling your name?
Carrie Underwoodkeeps her skin radiant and youthful by slapping on an ultra-hydrating face mask right before she hits the hay. (Read: The downtime can simultaneously serve as an excuse to pour yourself a glass of wine.)
Take after Vanessa Hudgens and slip into a plush robe to get into that cozy state of mind.
Julianne Hough's secret to getting the most restful sleep? Sporting an eye mask to bed. Pro tip: Choose a material that's good for your skin, like silk!
While looking and feeling good is important, Jamie Chung's secret naptime weapon is fiction-packed. Reading a book before bed ensures a restful sleep for the style star, and you too!
Be honest: How good does a nap sound right now?