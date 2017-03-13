How to Nap Like a Celeb

Naptime is appropriate, always. No matter your age. (Case in point: That adorable IG photo of Kim Kardashian andNorth West.)

So it's only fitting on National Napping Day (yes, it's a real holiday) we pay tribute to the snooze fest-worthy must-haves of your favorite celebs.

Why? Well, for starters, sleep is vital for your well-being as it plays a huge role in your general health, overall mood, and external appearance. So when stars aren't jet setting across the country, partying at late-night hot spots or following rigorous fitness schedules to prepare for that superhero role they just landed, they're making sure to prioritize sleep. And using the below products to do so.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Kate Hudson's a firm believer in the whole look good, sleep good philosophy (made extremely clear by her adorable matching Stella McCartney set). Follow her lead and broaden your sleepwear wardrobe! The more they match, the better.

ESC: Sleep

H&M Cotton Pajamas, $25; J. Crew Cotton Pajama Set, $80; Olivia von Halle Bella Silk-Satin Pajama Set, $290

Your bed is, of course, the foundation to a good night's sleep, so take after Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and get yourself something personalized! After all, what's more inviting than your pillow literally calling your name?

ESC: Sleep

Etsy Monogram Throw Pillow Cover, $20; West Elm Organic Cotton Frayed-Edge Sheet Set, $119; Mark and Graham Crisp White Pintuck Collection, $112

Carrie Underwoodkeeps her skin radiant and youthful by slapping on an ultra-hydrating face mask right before she hits the hay. (Read: The downtime can simultaneously serve as an excuse to pour yourself a glass of wine.)

ESC: Sleep

Sephora Sleeping Mask Avocado, $4; Boscia Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Hydrogel Mask, $8; Farmacy Brightening Coconut Gel Mask, $24

Take after Vanessa Hudgens and slip into a plush robe to get into that cozy state of mind.

ESC: Sleep

Wamsutta Small/Medium Plush Robe, $50; Lands' End Women's Turkish Terry Robe, $65; Cosabella Sophisticated Satin Robe$134

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Julianne Hough's secret to getting the most restful sleep? Sporting an eye mask to bed. Pro tip: Choose a material that's good for your skin, like silk!

ESC: Sleep

Sonoma Lavender Lilac Dot Sleep Mask, $21; Cool Enough Studio The Sleeping Mask, $22; Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask, $45

A post shared by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on

While looking and feeling good is important, Jamie Chung's secret naptime weapon is fiction-packed. Reading a book before bed ensures a restful sleep for the style star, and you too!

ESC: Sleep

Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur, $10; Women Who Run With The Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola, $11; Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, $11

Be honest: How good does a nap sound right now? 

Happy schloffing!

