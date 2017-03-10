Nicki Minaj's new track is catching some attention from people other than Remy Ma.
Hours after the rapper dropped fresh music with Drake and Lil Wayne titled "No Frauds," several familiar faces in the industry can't help but show their love for the song.
Thanks to social media, Nicki witnessed Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Tinashe and Jhené Aiko listening to her new track.
As a result, she couldn't help but express gratitude in her own unique way.
"#SelenaGomez #JheneAiko #Tinashe #ArianaGrande what's funny about this, is that all 4 of them look so sweet & innocent to me but they're all low key savages I guess Lol," Nicki shared on Instagram Friday afternoon. "Didn't expect this but love u girls so much for reppin."
She added, "Pretty Girls Let Your Light Shine BRIGHT #BadBtchsLinkUp #TheyDontWantNoFrauds."
For those who aren't aware of how significant the song is, "No Frauds" symbolizes a response to Remy Ma's diss track that has made headlines since February 25.
In Remy's song titled "Shelter," fans listened to the rapper accuse Nicki of everything from plastic surgery to infidelity.
Meanwhile, Nicki mocked her enemy's single with the lyrics: "You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin' / What the f--k is this bitch inhalin'? / I would've helped you out that pit you fell in / I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen," she rapped. "Tried to drop 'Another One,' you was itchin' to scrap / You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped."
In fairness, Selena, Jhene, Tinashe and Ariana could all be totally out of the loop in regards to Nicki and Remy's drama. In fact, they could just be appreciating a hot new track that has already climbed the charts.
"Broke another record today b/c of u guys," Nicki wrote on Instagram after learning "No Frauds" is the first song by a female rapper to reach the No. 1 spot on iTunes.