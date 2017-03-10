Nicki Minaj's new track is catching some attention from people other than Remy Ma.

Hours after the rapper dropped fresh music with Drake and Lil Wayne titled "No Frauds," several familiar faces in the industry can't help but show their love for the song.

Thanks to social media, Nicki witnessed Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Tinashe and Jhené Aiko listening to her new track.

As a result, she couldn't help but express gratitude in her own unique way.

"#SelenaGomez #JheneAiko #Tinashe #ArianaGrande what's funny about this, is that all 4 of them look so sweet & innocent to me but they're all low key savages I guess Lol," Nicki shared on Instagram Friday afternoon. "Didn't expect this but love u girls so much for reppin."