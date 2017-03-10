Richard Simmons has been out of the public eye for years on end—specifically, since February 15, 2014—and people want answers as to why.

Fans around the world, former mentees and even past best friends are concerned about the well-being of the 68-year-old and are growing increasingly frustrated over his mysterious disappearance over three years ago.

Despite his publicist, Tom Estey, repeatedly attempting to put the ongoing rumors to bed, there's been a resurgence of interest in Simmons since the start of Dan Taberski's popular podcast, Missing Richard Simmons.