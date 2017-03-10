In Defense of Kristen Stewart's Undeniable Originality

Because is there any celeb more undeniably herself than Kristen Stewart? Exactly.

The actress has played many parts (Bella Swan and Maureen Cartwright, K-Stew's Personal Shopper character, couldn't be more different), but throughout her decade-long career she's stayed more or less the same…on a fundamental fashion level, that is.

During the height of vamp fiction, the then-18-year-old seemed awkward, to say the least. She would defer interview questions to her co-star, drop bulky award trophies—without the in-your-face charm and humor of other leading ladies like Jennifer Lawrence or Emma Stone—and was constantly accused of never smiling. (The incessant attention paid to her relationship with Robert Pattinson probably didn't help.) So when the brunette actress wasn't clad in girly minis, she walked premiere red carpets in long dresses with high slits made for the slightly trite leg show Angelina Jolie-style. Moral of the story: Kristen had the It Girl uniform down—but with one exception: she wore sneakers…even to red carpet events. Some chalked it up to teenage angst or uncoordinated feet, but the message they were missing was those shoes were a staple of the star's style. Her love for comfort never wavered and remained a constant through the years—as illustrated by the times she wore Nikes to the premiere of Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012 then when she rocked various sneaker brands on the 2016 Cannes Film Festival red carpets.