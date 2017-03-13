Adele Has a Solution for Dry Lips—and It's Less Than $10

Dry, chapped lips? Not to worry, Adele has you covered.

The Grammy-winning songstress has a beauty must-have that's so relatable. Before she puts on any lipstick, she coats her lips with Lucas' Papaw Ointment for added hydration. And, she isn't the only one. The product has a cult following, which we've learned also includes Jessie J.

The Australian formula, created in 1910, comes packaged in a red tube, and is commonly purchased by both men and women. Although it is used mainly as a lip balm, the product was originally created as an antibacterial and antimicrobial ointment, which can be used for sunburn, minor cuts and temporary relief from eczema.