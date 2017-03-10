A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:47am PST

Jimmy Fallon's spring break is definitely going to be one to remember.

Just a few short weeks before a new season begins, The Tonight Show host decided to hit the slopes for a snow-filled vacation with his family.

In a new Instagram posted Friday afternoon, the late-night star posed with his wife Nancy Juvonen while in Park City.

It was the couple's two daughters, however, that really stole the show.

"There's no ‘I' in Utah," Jimmy joked in his Instagram caption. "#SpringBreak #DeerValley."