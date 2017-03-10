On a day that usually would be cause for celebration, Robin Thicke is marking his first birthday since losing his father.

"Missing the OG today. First Bday without him. Love you Pops," he captioned a selfie that his late dad, Growing Pains star Alan Thicke, had taken with Robin's son, Julian, dozing off next to him in the car.

The 69-year-old actor died suddenly on Dec. 13 of a heart ailment while playing hockey with his son Carter. The cast of Growing Pains, including Leonardo DiCaprio, were among the many mourners who gathered at his funeral on Dec. 19.